IDA projects could create up to 12,000 jobs

Investors lured to the Republic by IDA Ireland in the first half of this year could create up to 12,000 jobs, the State development agency said on Wednesday.

IDA Ireland, responsible for bringing multinational employers to the State, said it won 139 investments in the first six months of the year. The agency calculated that these could create up 12,072 jobs and said that the result “tracked in line with our expectations of a positive pipeline”.

Investments announced during the period included PepsiCo, which is spending €127 million in Cork, Analog Devices’ investment €600 million in Limerick and Dexcom in Galway, a €600 million project that could lead to 1,000 jobs.

The IDA noted that 52 of the projects secured were new investors in the Republic, while just short of half of all of companies were based outside Dublin.

READ MORE

Michael Lohan, chief executive at IDA Ireland, said: “These are strong half-year results achieved against a backdrop of considerable geopolitical uncertainty”.