Eco-tourism facility, the latest unicorn and threats to the national development plan

Irish-founded virtual care company LetsGetChecked has closed a $150 million series D funding announcement, bringing its total valuation to more than $1 billion. Ciara O’Brien reports.

The owners of the four-star Hodson Bay resort near Athlone plan to develop a major eco-tourism facility for the midlands on a 145-acre peninsula acquired from members of the Lenihan family, whose political dynasty has included former cabinet ministers Mary O’Rourke and the late Brian Lenihan Jnr. Mark Paul has the details.

Almost three-quarters of Irish project managers say adjusting to new ways of working following the reopening of the economy is their top concern, as more than half feel less connected and more than a third have noticed an increase in their stress levels. Colin Gleeson reports.

Failing to learn from previous mistakes will threaten the Republic’s ¤116 billion national development plan, experts warn in a new report. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Irish foreign-exchange technology company Assure Hedge has confirmed a new €5 million investment to support its plans for rapid expansion, reports Charlie Taylor.

Is it better to rent privately or do a deal with a local authority? Fiona Reddan finds out.

Do you have ¤60,000? Wondering what to do with it? Dominic Coyle can help.

In his Stocktake column Proinsias O’Mahony marvels at the eccentricities of the market and its movers and shakers.

In Me & My Money Róisín Ní Ráighne, MD of Dynamo Brand Agency, tells us how she saves and spends it.

On our Inside Business podcast Sinead Lambert, owner of Sol Rio restaurant in Westport, joins presenter Ciarán Hancock to discuss her reopening plans for the summer ahead and the mysterious shortage of staff for key positions in the hospitality trade. Plus: Cliff Taylor on the Government’s €3.5 billion stimulus plan and reforms of the Local Property Tax.

