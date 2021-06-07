LetsGetChecked funding brings its valuation to €1bn

Irish-founded virtual care company LetsGetChecked has closed a $150 million series D funding announcement, bringing its total valuation to more than $1 billion.

That valuation sees the company join the ranks of Irish tech unicorns, and brings the total amount raised by the company to more than $260 million.

The funding round was led by Casdin Capital, with further participation from CommonFund Capital, Illumina Ventures, Optum Ventures, Transformation Capital, HLM Venture Partners, and Qiming Venture Partners USA, and professional golfer Rory Mcllroy.

The company said it plans to use the money to invest in and expand its services, including investment in its telehealth services, expanding its pharmaceutical services in the US and other markets, and strengthen its commitment to delivering at-home diagnostic test kits directly to customers.

The company, which has offices in Dublin and New York, expanded during the pandemic, scaling up its Covid-19 testing through the past year and building a lab in Dublin, creating 160 new jobs.