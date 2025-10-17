Willie Mullins believes Absurde may be ‘better suited’ to Caulfield Cup challenge

Trainer Willie Mullins watches his horse Absurde during a track session at Werribee Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia on Friday. Photograph: Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images

The reach of Irish jump racing’s aristocracy extends around the world, and across the codes, on Saturday.

When most people are still enjoying a Saturday morning sleep-in, Willie Mullins could have secured another landmark victory in his stellar career in Melbourne.

One of his dual-purpose stars Absurde is lining up in one of Australia’s most famous and covered prizes, the Aus$5 million (€2.78 million) Caulfield Cup.

No Irish-trained horse has ever won the mile and a half handicap run around the tight Caulfied turns and which is often a major signal towards Melbourne Cup success on the first Tuesday in November.

Absurde has finished seventh and fifth in the last two renewals of the ‘race that stops a nation’ but this time is taking in the Caulfield en route back to Flemington.

Given how crucial the draw can be, Absurde breaking from the inside number one stall could be a lot worse and he will be ridden for the first time by local rider Ben Allen in a race due off at 7.15am Irish time.

The English hope Meydaan also lines up while some familiar ex-Irish names will be in the 18-runner field, including the 2023 Irish Derby runner-up Adelaide River and Absurde’s former stable companion Vauban.

Mullins was able to get a look at his former charge on Friday after arriving in Australia and was also pleased with what he saw of Absurde.

“I think he’s a lot happier horse this year, his coat is a lot better, his whole demeanour is a lot better, more forward-going,” he told local media. The Irishman wasn’t thrilled with a rail draw but added of his Melbourne Cup veteran: “I think the Caulfield Cup would be better suited to him.”

The international focus will switch to the US later on Saturday night where a trio of Irish hopes will line up in the $250,000 (€214,000) American Grand National at the Far Hills track in New Jersey.

Trainer Gavin Cromwell runs Ballysax Hank in Saturday's American Grand National. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Gavin Cromwell and Keith Donoghue – fresh from their historic Velka Pardubicka success with Stumptown in the Czech Republic last Sunday – are on their international travels again and run Ballysax Hank.

A winner at Market Rasen in July, Ballysax Hank scored on the flat at Gowran last month when he had Fil Dor behind him. Gordon Elliott runs the latter in the Grade One prize along with Jack Kennedy’s mount Zanahiyr.

Elliott landed the American National with Jury Duty in 2018. Hewick scored in the same race, run at an extended two-and-a-half miles and over hurdle obstacles, for Shark Hanlon three years ago.

Elliott has a number of other runners on the Far Hills card, including Emily Love in a $100,000 (€85,700) hurdle contest. Jockey Danny Mullins is also in action there.

It’s another busy domestic weekend with Leopardstown bringing its flat action to a close for another year.

Willie Mullins will be major player there too, as his smart juvenile Thread Of Gold has a first start for new owners in the Group Three Eyrefield Stakes over nine furlongs. The gelding impressed on his sole start to date at the Curragh but faces a notable challenge from the Ballydoyle hope Piazzo San Marco, who impressively broke his maiden in Galway.

Saturday’s other Group Three on an all-juvenile card is the Killavullan Stakes where the Goffs Million winner Dorset lines up. He’s one of two from Ballydoyle, while Joseph O’Brien also has a pair of hopefuls, including the Blenheim winner Yaupon De Replay.

Jim Bolger’s Mumhan also won on his debut and although he needs to step up significantly from that his veteran trainer holds a high opinion of the colt. Bolger scored in the Killavullan five years ago with the subsequent Guineas hero Poetic Flare.

A total of 16 runners line up for Sunday’s Boylesports Munster National in Limerick. The quartet of Kennedy, Keith Donoghue, Danny Gilligan and Danny Mullins will be back in time from Far Hills and it could prove a fruitful transatlantic trip for Kennedy in particular.

He teams up with the progressive Boston Rover, who has won his last three and could step up again. Henry de Bromhead runs Nara in the big race and has three in Sunday’s finale, where July Flower can make a winning debut over fences.