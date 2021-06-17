Davy investors pursue retailers; data guidelines for estate agents; and ECJ’s challenge to the DPC

A group of investors in a fund managed by Davy stockbrokers, who own MacDonagh Junction shopping centre in Kilkenny, have begun to take enforcement action against several retailers at the centre over alleged rent arrears. Mark Paul has the details.

Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports that the Data Protection Commission is planning to issue guidelines relating to the collection of personal financial data for the purpose of viewing properties, after it emerged Savills was asking people to provide “full proof of funds” just to view properties at a new housing development in west Dublin.

Staying with the DPC, in her column, Karlin Lillington examines theECJ’s ruling earlier this week regarding national data protection regulators and says the that the European court has laid down a challenge to Helen Dixon’s office.

Charlie Taylor reports that Vizor, an Irish software company that develops regulatory software, has been acquired in a multi-million euro deal with BearingPoint RegTech.

Charlie also reports that Strikepay, a start-up that has developed a contact-free solution for tips and charitable donations, has made its first acquisition, buying up Belfast-based competitor Gratsi for an undisclosed sum.

Meanwhile, Moonshot, an Irish co-founded tech start-up that uses data analytics to tackle online threats, is to establish a software development centre in Dublin and intends to hire 37 people over the next two years with recruitment starting immediately.

Today’s Cantillons examine a tone deaf tweet from Dublin Chamber of Commerce; while Tony Holohan’s hopeful comments about travel yesterday are likely to spark a stampede of bookings in late summer.

In this week’s podcast, Cliff Taylor talks to Barry O’ Halloran and director of Shannon Chamber and former CEO of Shannon Development Kevin Thompstone about the closure of Stobart Air and the outlook for Irish aviation and regional connectivity.

Lidl Ireland is to invest more than €75 million in an extension of its regional distribution centre at Mullingar, Co Westmeath, reports Ronald Quinlan. The extension is expected to support upwards of 1,200 construction jobs with local contractors throughout the development phase.

In this week’s technology feature, Ciara O’Brien writes that Apple’s tightening of privacy options will cause consternation among companies dependent on user data for tracking, advertising and monetisation.

Ciara also reviews Apple’s HomePod mini which she says is a tiny speaker with a smart sound.

In Innovation, Frank Dillon speaks to US tech entrepreneur Suneel Gupta who shares his experience on how to get investors and supporters on-side; while Chris Horn probes how the recent outages prove the need for transparency around internet infrastructure along with better regulation of cloud computing.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.