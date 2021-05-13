Corporate tax threat, French bread and there’s not an app for everything

The introduction of a minimum global corporate tax rate could - in an “extreme scenario” - wipe out half of Ireland’s €11.8 billion corporate tax base, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

French care homes company Orpea Group has agreed to buy the FirstCare collection of nursing homes from businessman Mervyn Smith in a deal understood to be worth more than €100 million, propelling it into the position of the largest private player in the sector in the State. Joe Brennan reports.

New possibilities for skilled employees to work from anywhere, underlined by the Covid-19 pandemic, mean Ireland needs to address the key barriers to people working from home as part of a drive to improve competitiveness, according to a new report, writes Cliff Taylor.

The shortlist for the 2021 EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards has been announced with Camile Thai founder Brody Sweeney and the team behind athleisure brand Gym+Coffee among the 24 finalists selected to compete across three categories, reports Charlie Taylor.

In her weekly column Karlin Lillington argues that Covid-19 tracker apps show us that technology is not always the answer.

Cantillon laments the fate of those locked out of the property market and how Perrigo has cheered up Paschal Donohoe.

In her weekly review slot Ciara O’Brien runs the rule over the Huawei Sound speaker.

Neil Briscoe tells us that battery powered vans are the new electric vehicle battleground.

Olive Keogh learns how Altra is keeping families in touch with loved ones in care homes.

Marie Boran looks at how Twitter’s Spaces seems poised to take on Clubhouse.

In our Inside Business podcast Cliff Taylor talks to former president of the European Parliament Pat Cox, who is chair of the Dublin Climate Dialogues, and Mike Hayes, global lead on renewables and decarbonisation at KPMG, on how business as usual won’t cut it with climate change.

