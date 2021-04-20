LDA seeks planning for 221 homes on former Army barracks site in Naas

The Land Development Agency (LDA) has submitted a planning application to An Bord Pleanála for 221 homes on the lands of the former Devoy Barrack in Naas, Co Kildare.

The application was made under the fast-track Strategic Housing Development (SHD) legislation, brought in by the Government to expedite developments of 100 or more units in a bid to tackle the current housing crisis.

The project will comprise social and affordable homes, to be provided by way of the Government’s upcoming affordable homes scheme.

“The Devoy site represents a prime opportunity for current and future residents of Naas and surrounding areas to realise their goal of living in an affordable home,” John Coleman, LDA chief executive, said.

Decommissioned in 1998, the 4.1-hectare vacant site will provide 221 homes, subject to planning approval.

Devlopment

The LDA said it has “collaborated extensively” with the Housing Agency, the current owners of the site, and Kildare County Council in order to bring forward the planning application.

The development will comprise 36 thee-bedroom terraced houses; 63 one-bedroom homes; 111 two-bedroom homes and 11 three-bedroom homes in apartment/duplex layout.

They will be set across two to five storeys, and the development will be augmented with car parking, green open spaces and a 59-place creche.

The LDA’s application for planning permission is the latest in what it described as a “strong pipeline of activity which will see thousands of social and affordable homes delivered across Ireland”.

The agency is about to commence construction on 597 homes in Shanganagh, South Dublin, while a decision to grant permission in respect of the planning application for a further 266 homes on the site of the former St Kevin’s Hospital in Cork city was recently received.