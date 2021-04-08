Ballymore appoints Pat Dalton as new group finance director

Irish property developer Ballymore has appointed former IPL Plastics executive Pat Dalton as its new group finance director. This post is effectively the number three role within the company behind its co-founder and chairman and chief executive Sean Mulryan, and his son John Mulryan, who is the group’s managing director.

Mr Dalton replaces David Pearson, who will step down after 10 years with Ballymore at the end of 2021.

Mr Dalton has more than 30 years of senior executive management experience, and was most recently chief financial officer and an executive director with Canadian-listed IPl Plastics, which was formerly One51.

Other roles included four years as chief financial officer of Bord Gáis, and positions with companies in the construction and aviation leasing sectors, including with GPA. He trained as a chartered accountant with PwC.

Commenting on the appointment, Sean Mulryan said: “Pat is one of the most experienced finance directors in the business, with an impressive track record. Pat’s expertise will be of considerable value to our business, and I very much look forward to working with him.

“We’d also like to thank David Pearson for his contribution to Ballymore over the past 10 years. David has been an integral part of navigating the business through some of its most challenging periods post-financial crisis.”

Mr Dalton said he was looking forward to “getting started” with Ballymore.

“This is an exciting time to join Ballymore, with a considerable residential pipeline and a number of large regeneration projects coming to fruition in the UK and Ireland.”

New post

In March, Ballymore appointed Patrick Phelan to a new role of managing director Ireland, while Linda Mulryan-Condron (a daughter of Sean Mulryan) has taken up the new post of deputy managing director.

Ballymore said the appointments were in “response to increased activity in both suburban housebuilding and in several key mixed-use developments in central Dublin”.

Founded in 1982, Ballymore has about 10,000 homes currently under construction across the UK and Ireland.

For 2021, Ballymore said its priorities in Ireland included continuing the Connolly Quarter mixed-use development, partnering with Diageo to create a neighbourhood scheme at the site of the Guinness brewery at St James’s Gate, and creating a new waterside project in Bray, Co Wicklow.