Construction workers vote for industrial action over 2.7% pay increase

Construction workers have voted for industrial action if employers fail to pay a 2.7 per cent pay increase scheduled to come into effect next month.

The pay rise is set out under the terms of a legally-binding sectoral employment order for the general construction sector.

However, earlier this year the High Court ruled that legislation allowing for the making of sectoral employment orders was unconstitutional. A stay has been put on this pending an appeal by the Government.

A number of unions representing workers across the construction sector organised protective ballots for industrial action to take effect if employers sought to reduce terms and conditions or not implement the provisions of existing sectoral employment orders.

The trade unions said on Tuesday that all sectoral employment orders currently in place “have the force of law”.

The construction industry committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions - comprising unions such as BATU, Connect, OPATSI, Siptu and Unite -- said under the general construction sectoral employment order, a pay increase of 2.7 per cent was due to be paid on the October 1st.

Employers are required to pay this increase and a failure to do so would be a breach of the sectoral employment order and unlawful, it said.

Legal responsibilities

The general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions Patricia King said that the ballot results showed that “workers in the construction sector are determined that employers will not be allowed to renege on their legal responsibilities and we expect that employers will abide by the law and pay the 2.7 per cent increase”.

“Employers who fail to do so will be pursued and workers will take industrial action if necessary,” she said.

The chairman of the construction industry committee Billy Wall said : “Today’s result shows a real determination on the part of union members in the sector to defend their hard-won conditions of employment. Workers in the sector have worked hard during the public health emergency to keep construction sites open and working. The 2.7 per cent increase is the least they deserve.”

The Irish Times reported last week that the Government had rejected suggestions from the constructions industry that it should intervene to defer pay rises due to thousands of building workers next month.

A spokeswoman for Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said that the statutory increase due under the sectoral employment order for the construction industry would take effect from the beginning of October.

It is understood that the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) asked Mr Varadkar at a meeting recently “to to use his office to defer the increase due in the current circumstances”.

The CIF has been been asked for comment on the unions’ ballot results.