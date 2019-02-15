Construction companies struggling to hire skilled workers

Builders are struggling to hire skilled workers in key trades, hitting their ability to finish houses and infrastructure on time, a new study shows.

A Construction Industry Federation (CIF) survey has found that almost nine out of every 10 companies have difficulty recruiting skilled workers.

The federation says that there is high demand for wet trades such as block laying, plastering, tiling and painting-decorating.

Companies also report a “severe” shortage of engineers, quantity surveyors, foremen, labourers, ground workers and apprentices.

Around three quarters of builders warned that the labour squeeze was hitting their ability to finish much needed new homes and infrastructure on time.

Dermot Carey, CIF director of safety and training, said on Friday that despite a 25-year pipeline of work and opportunities to work abroad, the number of young people signing up as apprentices was static or declining.

“Unfortunately, schools are only considered truly successful when over 95 per cent of their students goes on to third level,” Mr Carey said.

He added that the high number of students who drop out of college after one year showed the problem with this thinking.

Mr Carey called on the many Irish with construction skills who are living abroad to come home.

“If you are considering a return, contact us and we will help in any way we can,” he said.

“We find ourselves in a position where there is no time to lose,” he warned.

“We need to attract those from other countries with construction skills here to deliver the huge demand in housing and infrastructure Ireland’s economy and society requires.”