ComReg urges charities to contact telecoms providers

Organisations using 1850, 1890, or 076 numbers should contact their telecoms operator and switch to new numbers ahead of their withdrawal next year, the Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg) has urged.

Currently, many organisations and providers of services in Ireland use a range of non-geographic numbers (NGNs) for their callers to contact them. However, the system is to be streamlined from January 1st, 2022.

ComReg said more than 5,000 new NGN assignments (1800 and 0818) have already been made as demand intensifies.

It said switching number will prevent loss of service and safeguard access to services by ensuring that customers can be made aware of the new number in good time.

The prompt comes as ComReg and telecoms operators join forces to support, manage and monitor switching from 1850, 1890, and 076 numbers by organisations in Ireland.

For callers, 1800 calls are free. Calls to 0818 are included in customer call bundles that include calls to landlines or, out of bundle, charged at the standard rate, which is no more than the cost of calling a landline.

Notably for organisations, the cost of maintaining 1800 numbers has reduced significantly since the introduction of new wholesale charges in May. In general, there is no per call cost to the organisation for receiving an 0818 call.

ComReg commissioner Robert Mourik said: “ComReg and the telecoms operators have worked collaboratively and to great effect to improve the Irish NGN system. This will deliver real and tangible benefits to both consumers and organisations who rely on these numbers.

“We urge organisations using 1850, 1890 or 076 numbers to contact their telecoms operator now and make the switch.

“There are a wide range of numbers available but there is no time like the present, as switching now will mean organisations can find their best number and unlock savings right away.”