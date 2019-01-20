DLA Piper plots shake up in Irish legal services market
Firm intends to hire 20 partners and 100 additional staff over next five years
The firm which operates in more than 40 countries announced its entry to the market in May 2018 and since then has poached partners from high-profile domestic firms.
In a meeting with The Irish Times, David Carthy, formerly a partner with William Fry who now leads DLA Piper’s Irish practice, said their ambition is to hire 20 partners and an additional 100 staff over the next five-year period.
“[We are] absolutely and unashamedly disrupters,” Mr Carthy said, adding that DLA Piper’s ambition is to be the “leading global law firm in Ireland”.
Mr Carthy distinguished the firm from existing Irish operators like Arthur Cox, Matheson, A&L Goodbody and William Fry by flagging their global presence.
Legal advice This, he said, puts them in a position where they can offer legal advice on a multiplicity of jurisdictions whereas the Irish firms that have satellite offices outside of Dublin only advise on Irish law.
DLA Piper poached four partners from Dublin-based rivals earlier this month. Two partners from A&L Goodbody, one from Matheson and one from Dillon Eustace joined the firm at the beginning of January to advise in its four key practice areas.
Mr Carthy said the firm’s ability to offer prospective lawyers the opportunity to work internationally is an attraction
The third largest law firm globally is focusing its Irish practice on intellectual property and technology, employment, finance and projects and corporate law.
With revenues in excess of $3 billion (€2.6 billion), DLA Piper is the largest employer of graduate lawyers in the United Kingdom and intends to begin hiring trainee lawyers in the Republic in the not-too-distant future.