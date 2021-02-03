Wicklow town residential development site guiding at €1.75m

Developers and investors looking to take advantage of the demand for homes that are within reach of the capital and of first-time buyers’ budgets may be interested in a residential development site that has come to the market in Wicklow town.

Located immediately adjacent to the existing Mariners’ Point residential scheme on Greenhill Road, the site extends to 7.2 hectares (18 acres) in total and is being offered for sale at a guide price of €1.75 million.

Under the Wicklow Town – Rathnew Development Plan 2013 - 2019, the majority of the site (5 hectares) is zoned objective “R4 Residential” while the balance (2.2 hectares) is zoned objective “RE1 Residential”. The main estate road is already in place and there are 23 bases in situ at varying stages of construction, from a previous planning application on the site which has lapsed.

Highly accessible

Wicklow town is established as both a commuter town and provincial centre with a population of more than 10,500. The town provides a wide range of amenities including restaurants, pubs and cafes, while the Wicklow Mountains and Glendalough National Park are a short drive away.

There are a wide variety of schools within a 2km radius of the site. These include the Holy Rosary School, St Patrick’s National School, Wicklow Educate Together National School, The Glebe National School and East Glendalough School.

The subject site is highly accessible with Wicklow train station within 2km providing InterCity services to Dublin city centre with a commuting time of about one hour and 10 minutes. The M11 motorway is also within 4km providing quick access to the N11 leading to Dublin city centre and to the wider motorway network.