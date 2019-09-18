Westland Row offices combine period charm and industrial cool at €53 per sq ft

Since its original construction in 1773, number 35 Westland Row has been home to a succession of famous commercial tenants, from the Dublin franchise of London’s Oporto Wine Wine Company in 1826 to the pioneering Dublin and Kingstown Railway Company, which occupied the building from 1837 right up until the early 20th century.

Roll forward to today, and the two-bay, four-storey Georgian property known as the Bondwell has been sensitively restored and converted by boutique developers Trinity Real Estates, with a view to making it available to potential office occupiers at a rent of €53 per sq ft (€570 per sq m).

While the building retains its distinctive period style, this has now been complemented by an industrial-themed warehouse office space and rooftop landscaped garden to the rear.

The office accommodation at the Bondwell extends to 523sq m (5,629sq ft), and comprises a double-height reception area, raised-access floor in part, LED lighting, exposed original lime pointed brick, along with bike and shower facilities.

Abundance of cafes

In terms of its location within Dublin city centre, the subject property is situated within close proximity to an abundance of cafes, hotels and leisure amenities. Westland Row is served by extensive public transport links including the immediately adjacent Pearse Street Dart station and the nearby Luas green line stop at Dawson Street . The area is also served by numerous Dublin Bus routes and Dublin Bikes.

Patrick Kiersey, who is handling the letting for Cushman & Wakefield, says: “This is an excellent opportunity to secure an own-door office which provides a sensitive mix between old and new in a sought-after location within Dublin’s central business district.”