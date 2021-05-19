South Dublin site with scope for 149 homes seeking €9m

Developers and investors looking to take advantage of the ever-present demand for housing in south county Dublin will be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of a residential development site in Carrickmines.

Located just off the Glenamuck Road and to the rear of the established Cairnbrook scheme, the subject property comprises 3.07 hectares (7.53 acres) of residential zoned land, and is being offered to the market by agent Colliers at a guide price of €9 million.

A feasibility study prepared by architects O’Mahony Pike suggests the site could accommodate 149 residential units comprising a mix of 54 terraced houses, 87 apartments and eight duplex units arranged in a single three-storey block.

The subject site is located just 11km from Dublin city centre and is readily accessible thanks to its close proximity to both the M50 motorway and N11, and the Luas green line stop at Ballyogan Wood.

The area itself benefits from excellent schools and amenities, while the Carrickmines Park retail scheme is located less than 1km from the site.

Richard Bielenberg, who is handling the sale, says: “These lands have fantastic potential for a residential development, complementing the high standard set in the adjoining Cairnbrook estate.”