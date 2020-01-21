O’Flynn says subsidiary ‘mistakenly’ sought permission for student apartments in Birmingham

Part of property developer O’Flynn group mistakenly sought permission to build student apartments on a site in Birmingham in the UK, the High Court heard on Tuesday.

Several companies in the group, led by Michael O’Flynn, are suing former employees Patrick Cox, Liam Foley, Eoghan Kearney and others saying they made a €12.5 million profit on a student accommodation project on Gardiner Street, Dublin, at the business’s expense.

Mr O’Flynn told the court that it was a “mistake” that one of the group’s UK companies, Victoria Hall Ltd sought and obtained permission to build 436 apartments on the Birmingham site in 2012.

Instead, another company, Victoria Hall Management Ltd, set up to operate separately from O’Flynn companies whose debts the National Asset Management Agency (Nama) controlled, should have sought permission for the student bloc, Mr O’Flynn said.

“I gave nobody any instruction to do this,” Mr O’Flynn said of the planning application and fees paid in relation to it.

He added that he was confident that some of his colleagues who are due to give evidence later in the case would be able to explain more clearly what happened.

Another O’Flynn group company, Grey Willow, ended up as a 10 per cent shareholder in a joint venture that developed the site.

The defence claims that Nama never knew about this arrangement, while the O’Flynn group says that it told the State agency of this deal several times.

However, defence senior counsel Paul Gardiner said that a statement from Tony Barry, O’Flynn group’s former UK finance director, indicated that Victoria Hall Ltd was always meant to seek permission to build on the Birmingham site.

Mr O’Flynn responded that he believed much of Mr Barry’s “unsworn evidence” was incorrect. The former group UK finance director is a witness for the defence.

Mr Cox, Mr Foley, Mr Kearney and the other defendants deny the claims. The case continues on Wednesday.