North Dublin residential development site is ready to go at €2m

Agent Savills is guiding a price in excess of €2 million for a ready-to-go residential development site in north county Dublin.

Located just 1.5km from the seaside village of Rush, the three-acre plot at Hayestown comes to the market with full planning permission for 35 new homes comprising 31 three-bedroom houses and four four-bedroom houses. The land’s guide price equates to an average cost of €57, 142 per house site. There is an opportunity for the prospective purchaser to extract further value from the development, as the land has the potential to accommodate an additional five houses, subject to the receipt of planning permission.

The site has excellent accessibility with Rush and Lusk train station positioned within a short distance, providing ready and regular access to Dublin city centre in under 30 minutes. There are also several bus stops in the locality providing additional access both to the city centre and local towns. Rush is located 30km north of Dublin city centre.

Numerous amenities

Rush offers its residents numerous amenities including a Tesco superstore, restaurants and sports clubs. Several local schools are situated in the vicinity, including Little Explorers’ Montessori, Rush National School and St Joseph’s Secondary School.

John Swarbrigg of Savills’ development, agency and consultancy division says: “We are seeing a high demand for affordable family homes due to the current under supply in the market. Consequently, we expect to see a strong level of interest in this site from developers seeking a development opportunity that is effectively ready-to-go.”