Boutique hotel opportuity on Cork’s South Mall guiding at €4.5m

Hotel operators and investors looking to secure a foothold in Cork city centre are expected to express an interest in a well-located and well-designed hotel opportunity which has been brought to the market at a guide price of €4.5 million.

Designed by the renowned firm of Scott Tallon Walker Architects, 71 South Mall consists of a former banking hall, comprising an imposing five-bay Victorian building with a double-height and ornate ground floor.

The property is being brought to the market by agent JLL with full planning permission for a 58-guestroom boutique hotel (planning reference: 19/38203), to include the conversion of the existing bank, along with a new-build bedroom block extension to the rear and side. The permitted scheme also provides for a large, double-height restaurant, bar, cafe and hotel reception area fronting South Mall.

The subject property occupies a prime location fronting directly on to South Mall in Cork city centre and is close to all the city’s major leisure and corporate demand drivers.