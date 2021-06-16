Layden Group seeks €10m for south Dublin office building

A range of domestic and international investors are expected to express interest in the sale of Boole House at Beech Hill Office Park in Clonskeagh, Dublin 14.

The property, which had until recently served as the Irish headquarters of global telecommunications company, Ericsson, is being offered to the market on behalf of the Layden Group at a guide price of €10 million.

While the sale of the 42,000sq ft HQ building is likely to attract owner-occupiers, joint selling agents Knight Frank and JLL believe it will hold a particular appeal to those parties seeking a value-add opportunity.

Quite apart from securing ownership of Boole House itself, the prospective purchaser will also have the benefit of a speculative development site immediately adjacent to the existing property. The current owner has secured planning permission for a five-storey, 34,250sq ft (3,185sq m) office development. Additional information on this scheme can be obtained from Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council’s website using the planning reference number: D18A/0657.

Boole House itself comprises efficient floor plates of 14,000sq ft that could be further sub-divided, if required. There are also 89 car parking spaces available with the building and ample space for potential purchasers to add new tenant amenities such as showers, changing rooms, secure bicycle stores, etc.

Beech Hill Office Campus is an established office park in south Dublin. The immediate area is home to leading occupiers such as Circle K, Paddy Power, Smurfit Kappa, Pinergy and KSN.