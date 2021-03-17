Ken Noble to lead professional services team at TWM

Ken Noble has joined commercial property adviser TWM as a director and head of professional services.

Well-known and highly regarded within the commercial property sector, Mr Noble has over 30 years’ experience as a chartered surveyor and registered valuer. Prior to his arrival at TWM, Mr Noble served as a director and headed up the business space division at Aramark. Before that, he ran Noble Property for seven years and was a director of professional services and valuations at Lisney. His experience also includes work within the real estate industry in both the US and the UK.

Commenting on Mr Noble’s appointment. TWM joint managing directors Sean O’Neill and Michele Jackson said: “We’re delighted to welcome Ken to the team. His extensive and varied commercial property experience will be invaluable and a great fit for TWM’s client-centric strategy, where asset management is key. This is particularly so in the current environment where an holistic approach to property investment is required.”