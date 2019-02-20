Harvey quoting €2.75m for 10-acre site at M4 near Celbridge

Industrial specialist Harvey – recently rebranded from William Harvey – is quoting €2.75 million for a 10-acre site fronting the M4 near Celbridge in Co Kildare.

The lands are zoned light industry and warehousing under the local development plan. They are suitable, subject to planning permission, for industrial warehousing, motor sales and light industrial uses.

This location is convenient for the M50 and the massive Intel campus where an $8 billion (€7 billion) semiconductor project was recently mooted.

Irish Times journalist Mark Paul wrote recently that “State officials are increasingly optimistic” that Intel will select its Leixlip site, where it already employs 4,500 staff, for a semiconductor fabrication facility that would be the largest investment in the history of the State.

It would see the firm add up to 1,600 staff and build 200,000sq m (2.153 million square feet) of high-tech space.