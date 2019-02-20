Georgian office building in Dublin 2 for sale for €1.8m

A Georgian office investment at 22 Lower Leeson Street in Dublin 2 is guiding €1.8 million through agent Knight Frank.

The property, in excellent condition throughout, is four storeys over basement and extends to 332.47sq m (3,579sq ft). It retains many original features including marble fireplaces, ornate plasterwork and sliding side sash windows. To the rear is a courtyard with a breakout area for staff.

Number 22 is being sold with vacant possession apart from the 70sq m (752sq ft) basement which is subject to an occupational lease which expires in September 2022. This self-contained space is producing rent of €20,000.

Premium rents

Lower Leeson Street is part of Dublin’s Georgian core and attracts premium rents for this type of period property given its proximity to the city centre and public transport (Luas, Dart and bus routes). Going rents for the area are about €430-€538 per sq m (€40-€50 per sq ft).

Number 22 is at the St Stephen’s Green end of the street.