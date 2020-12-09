Vodafone’s Anne O’Leary among new Greencore board appointees

Sandwich maker, Greencore, has beefed up its board with three new non-executive director appointments, including the chief executive of mobile operator Vodafone Ireland.

Anne O’Leary, who has run Vodafone for almost eight years, will join the board on February 1st, alongside former head of corporate broking at Goodbody, Linda Hickey, and psychologist and former professional basketball player, John Amaechi.

The trio will join the Greencore board following the impending departure next month of existing non-executive directors, Heather Ann McSharry and John Warren, who served eight years on the board of the Irish headquartered, UK-listed group, which supplies sandwiches to major UK supermarkets. Ms McSharry and Mr Warren will step aside following Greencore’s agm on January 26th.

Greencore’s chief executive Patrick Coveney, a brother of the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, said the departing directors had helped to make Greencore a “better business”. He welcomed the new appointees for their “experience, input and energy as we build the business back post Covid-19”.