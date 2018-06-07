Freshly Chopped signs deal with Mount Charles for NI expansion

Dublin-headquartered healthy fast food retailer Freshly Chopped has signed a strategic partnership with food services firm Mount Charles that will see six new outlets open in Northern Ireland.

Up to 150 jobs will be created over the next three years with the opening of the new stores .

As part of the deal Mount Charles will have an exclusive area development contract for Northern Ireland and Donegal. The first will open in August in Donegall Square West in August.

The company said the addition of Freshly Chopped to its product portfolio would strengthen its ability to provide healthier eating choices to its customers.

“As a family owned business with deep roots in the communities we serve, we always listen to what our customers want and continue to deliver innovative experiences,” said Gavin Annon, head of sales and marketing at Mount Charles. “Today’s customer is focused on service and provenance, and Freshly Chopped, like ourselves, is an indigenous food company that uses the highest quality and freshest produce available.”

Freshly Chopped was founded in 2012 by Brian Lee and Andy Chen to meet the demand for healthier, food. It currently has 46 stores across the island of Ireland, with an outlet also open in Cyprus.

“This partnership with Mount Charles will help us to continue our journey of bringing healthy fast food to more people across the island of Ireland,” said Mr Lee. “We’re confident that we have the perfect partner with Mount Charles, a company which takes a family-run and personal approach to its business. We’re looking forward to a successful roll out here in Northern Ireland and Donegal, which will be vital locations for Freshly Chopped’s expansion over the next number of years as we continue our journey.”