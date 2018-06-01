Oscar Wilde Water buys old Tipperary Water plant

Oscar Wilde Water is to create 100 jobs over the next two years after purchasing the old Tipperary Water plant site in Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary, and has pledged to invest €3 million in it.

Production of its the company’s glass bottled water will begin with immediate effect. The Tipperary Water site was formerly the property of C&C Gleeson. It closed in 2016 with the loss of more than 100 jobs.

Over the past two years, Oscar Wilde Water has supplied its glass bottled water into high-end hotels and restaurants throughout the Republic and said it has seen significant growth in interest in its brand, both nationally and internationally.

The company said it would shortly launch a new range of tonic water and flavoured beverage products, each of which will be filled from the water source which forms the bedrock of the Borrisoleigh facility.

Oscar Wilde Water chief executive John Hegarty said the area has a “rich bottling heritage” dating back more than 60 years, as well as a local workforce with a collective bottling experience spanning a quarter of a century.

The move into the 50,000sq ft facility will allow Oscar Wilde Water to significantly expand both its product range and output volume.