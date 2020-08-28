Distillery challenges Revenue over relief on alcohol used for hand sanitiser

A distillery has brought a High Court challenge over Revenue’s refusal to grant it tax relief on alcohol it bought to make hand sanitiser for hospitals.

The action has been taken by Arderin Distillery Ltd, which is based in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The company manufactures spirits, including the Mor range of gin.

Arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic it has, since March, been making an ethanol-based sanitiser for the HSE for use at hospitals including Crumlin hospital in Dublin and Tullamore hospital.

Normally, alcohol is subject to excise duty in the form of Alcohol Products Tax (APT). However, in certain circumstances alcohol products, including those used for medicinal purposes or in hospitals, the APT does not have to be paid.

The distillery claims it ordered 50,000 litres of alcohol to make the sanitiser after it was given assurances from an official with Revenue in late March that it would not be subject to the APT.

Arderin claims it has complied with all of the requirements and filled out all the forms it needed to get the relief it sought. It claims Revenue granted the distillery relief on APT for up to 80,000 litres of alcohol.