Aer Lingus may bid for PSO routes; Mayo’s rail freight trouble; and €40m offers for ex-arts centre

Several airlines including Aer Lingus could bid for public service routes linking Dublin with Donegal and Kerry that were halted when Stobart Air folded at the weekend, reports Barry O’Halloran.

Barry also reports that Aer Lingus is likely to receive a penalty paymentas a result of Stobart Air’s terminating the contract to provide the larger airline’s regional services before it was due to end in December next year.

Mark Paul reports that a busy rail freight line that ran cargo directly from Dublin Port to Ballina in Co Mayo for local businesses such as Coca Cola has been suspended because the port is so clogged up following Brexit.

Cityswift, a company which provides data-driven scheduling and planning technology for public transport companies, has won a multi-million euro contract with National Express in England to help it provide Covid-safe journeys for commuters, reports Charlie Taylor.

Charlie also reports that Marlin Equity Partners has acquired a controlling stake in Derry-based Learning Pool in a €175 million deal and agreed a new investment in the firm to support continued growth.

In Commercial Property, Fiona Reddan asks if Dundrum Town Centre can hold on to its place as Ireland’s retail mecca, while Ronald Quinlan reports that bids are approaching €40 million for the former City Arts Centre on Dublin’s City Quay.

