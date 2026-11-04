Record €85bn tax take as Government spending continues to climb

Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris and Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers. The Government collected a record €85 billion in tax in the 10 months to October but spending continues to rise at a worrying rate. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

The Government collected a record €85 billion in tax in the 10 months to October but spending continues to rise at a worrying rate.

The latest exchequer returns, published by the Department of Finance, showed total tax revenue stood at €84.9 billion at the end of last month.

When receipts from the Apple tax case are stripped out, the total was €7.9 billion or 10.3 per cent ahead of the same time last year.

The strong performance was led by income tax which generated €31 billion for the 10-month period, 8.4 per cent up on last year, reflecting a buoyant labour market.

Government coffers were also buoyed by strong corporate tax receipts, which took in €23.9 billion, 23.4 per cent ahead of last year.

The concentration of corporate tax receipts around a small number of US multinationals remains a significant risk for the exchequer.

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In 2025, just three firms – Apple, Microsoft and Eli Lilly – accounted for 46 per cent of receipts from the business tax.

October is not a VAT-due month with only “modest” receipts collected during the month, but on a cumulative basis, the sales tax generated €20.5 billion, 7.3 per cent up on the 2025 total at this stage.

Total gross voted expenditure to the end of October amounted to €93.6 billion, which was 7.4 per cent up on last year.

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The Government has come under pressure to rein in spending and save more of its corporate tax windfall.

Overruns in departmental budgets are expected to amount to €500 million this year.

But the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council has warned that there will be close to €2 billion of overruns in this year’s figures.

Much of the overrun total stems from an overspend in health.

In a bid to rein in spending, the Government has adopted a new spending framework which pledges to keep the annual lift in expenditure inside a 6 per cent threshold.

“Today’s exchequer figures reflect an economy that is continuing to perform well, despite the external challenges and headwinds facing us both domestically and globally,” Minister for Finance Simon Harris said.

“The continued strength of our economy and public finances has given us the capacity to support families and businesses through Budget 2027, as well as allowing us to invest in our public services and take important steps to safeguard our future,” he said.

“At a time of considerable global uncertainty, it is more important than ever that we manage our public finances responsibly,” Harris said.

“That is why, on Budget Day, I announced that an additional €1 billion in tax receipts, above and beyond what is required by law, will be transferred into the Future Ireland Fund next year," he said.

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers said: “The increase in expenditure to end-October reflects the Government’s commitment to strengthening public services”.