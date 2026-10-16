What is the point of Ifac if the Coalition just ignores its warnings?

All bark and no bite. If you wanted to be cruel about Ireland’s so-called fiscal watchdog – that would be the obvious cliche to throw its way.

For years, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) has advised successive ministers for finance to go easy on the spending increases and tax cuts, put away more money and account properly for the possibility of overruns.

Yet, time and again on budget day, much of the advice appears to be quietly ignored.

Take Budget 2027, for example.

The budgetary process now begins several months before the big day itself – with the Stability Programme Update in April, followed by the Summer Economic Statement (SES) in July. Between them, the two documents provide a good sense of what will be at the Government’s disposal later in the year.

In August, after having a good look at the SES, which outlined the broad parameters for the budget, Ifac said the economy did not need any budgetary support.

It said the economy continued to grow at a “remarkable pace” even when the distorting impact of the multinationals was stripped out of the official figures.

Casting his eye across the SES’s implied net spending growth, its chairman Seamus Coffey said the plans were “not appropriate” for an economy in such a strong position.

Ifac’s position was that if the Government continued down this road, then its policies would only add to an already worrying inflation outlook.

And what did the Government do?

Within hours of the budget’s publication, Ifac said it had put “the public finances on a worse trajectory by repeatedly breaking established spending limits and increasingly relying on high-risk corporation tax”.

[ Budget puts public finances on worse trajectory, watchdog warnsOpens in new window ]

Coffey noted that, rather than heed the warnings, the Government was planning on spending €6 out of every €7 in corporation tax it collected.

The Government, as would be expected, defended the €8.7 billion in new measures. Minister for Finance Simon Harris had already defined the respective roles as he saw it.

“We don’t ignore their advice, but they’re not the Government,” he said.

So what is the continued point of having an institution set up in the wake of the 2008 crash to prevent a re-run of that calamity if modern-day governments choose not to take its advice?

Michael McMahon, a professor of macroeconomics, sat on the council for nearly seven years before serving as interim chairman between 2023 and 2024.

“When I joined, I thought we’d actually be advising the Government,” he says.

“That we’d go and meet the ministers involved and say, ‘This is a nonsensical policy; we think this would be better’. I thought it would be technocratic, geeky advice on the highest levels.”

Instead, McMahon quickly realised it was Ifac’s role to assess what was being proposed. “You could replace the word ‘advisory’ in Ifac’s name with ‘assessment’,” he says.

While chairman in 2023, McMahon added his voice to those of his predecessors, warning that the government risked “repeating Ireland’s past mistakes” with its upcoming budget. In particular, the tendency to breach its own spending rule had bothered the council members.

At the time, he said the State was over-reliant on windfall corporation tax revenues in the same way pre-crash governments had relied on property-related taxes.

[ How Budget 2027 will impact families: From renters to stay-at-home parentsOpens in new window ]

McMahon also entertained the idea that, at some point in the future, Ifac could hit the “big red button” available to it and refuse to endorse budgetary forecasts. He said the council would be more likely to “wield big sticks” if the spending breaches were going to be repeated year after year.

Looking back, did his words and those of the other Ifac members have any impact?

“The question is not whether the government has always exactly complied with the letter of the recommendations,” he says.

“But rather, what would have happened with spending and tax decisions if an institution like the fiscal council was not endorsing the macro forecasts and criticising the decisions being made?”

McMahon says it is likely, in his view, that government spending would have been higher- and potentially riskier – had it not been for the role played by Ifac over a number of years.

During his time on the council, the government consistently ignored its own spending growth cap of 5 per cent annually, exceeding it each time.

However, the economist claims the cap may not have been introduced at all or, if it had, it would have been exceeded by an even greater margin had there been no independent oversight.

“It’s a very difficult thing to assess,” he says.

“I personally felt over the time I was there, it was a kind of slow beating of a drum of messages that were getting through. Questions were being asked in the media about growing spending at 6 and 7 per cent when their target was 5 per cent.”

McMahon also says it is his belief that the Future Ireland Fund (FIF) – the sovereign wealth fund into which the Government is investing 0.8 per cent of GDP annually – may not have come about had it not been for persistent calls for such a plan from Ifac.

“I think Ifac is useful; it has shifted the debate in Ireland. I don’t think we would have the FIF without it,” he says.

Ifac was established during the bailout years, when the country was picking up the pieces from an economic crash that pushed us into a three-year IMF-EU bailout.

[ Cut costs and abolish IfacOpens in new window ]

Ireland had narrowed its tax base during the Celtic Tiger era and was badly caught out when the international banking crisis coincided with a collapse in house prices. An over-dependence on elements like stamp duty left public finances cruelly exposed.

Ifac, it appeared, was designed to remind policymakers that the same mistakes could not be repeated. Promoting fiscal responsibility seemed to be its overarching mission.

John Moran was secretary general at the Department of Finance between 2012 and 2014 when Ifac first got up and running. The terms of the bailout hung over the government, and the council was, at times, insistent on difficult medicine.

“We were in a tough position of trying to bring the budget back into order,” he says.

“There would have been moments of disagreement [with Ifac], where perhaps the political judgment of the government at the time was that they needed to do things that were seen as more politically palatable to keep the coalition together and keep the public onside.”

Moran says the economic landscape nowadays, in some ways, is comparable to the pre-crisis years.

“Today’s world is in a different position,” he says. “There are questions about how much extra spending you can do; that’s where the contrast lies [with the bailout years].

“We have some parallels between now and the situation before when we got into financial difficulties, with very concentrated tax sources.”

[ Budget 2027: Big business pays the bills as Coalition rolls the diceOpens in new window ]

The first chairman of Ifac was Prof John McHale.

He believes its importance lies in being able to publicise a counterpoint to government policy. Much of the time, he says, what Ifac is stating is not entirely different from what senior civil servants are telling ministers behind the scenes.

“It is different from [saying] it in public. In a way it helps the government – it helps balance the debate,” McHale says.

“You would never expect the government would take on what we would advise wholesale – it’s under huge political pressure. The council’s role was to take on a longer-term view. We were pulling in very different directions.”

So what was the relationship like between the government and Ifac?

“On the whole, it was good. Sometimes they were a little less forthcoming with information than the council would have liked, and it made our job harder,” he says.

That inability to always get the information it wants from civil servants could be solved, says McHale, by granting Ifac a statutory right. He points out that the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has again recently called for this.

That report also highlighted the relative lack of resources available to the council.

Applauding its ability to shape the media narrative here, the OECD said the body “punches above its weight”. It said Ifac ranked highly among similar bodies in other countries and had an ability to “generate influence despite limited resources”.

While winning plaudits from external reviewers, some politicians have eyed Ifac with a little suspicion over the years.

At a time when Ireland was crying out for public investment, particularly in housing, it has been accused of sometimes offering a narrow and needlessly cautious prescription. Yes, the argument went, the economy is doing well, but there are huge gaps where more money should also be spent.

[ How can runaway spending in the health service be reined in?Opens in new window ]

Sinn Féin’s spokesman on finance, Pearse Doherty, says there could be “question marks” over some of Ifac’s warnings down through the years, which were perhaps “too conservative”.

“If we look back at Ifac’s recommendations – and they have gone unheeded by the government in the past – the economy has still continued to grow and continued to have surpluses,” he says.

However, he says the council has played an important role over recent budgets in highlighting consistent spending overruns.

“Ifac have focused – and I think they have been misrepresented in my own view – on the government’s unplanned spending,” he says.

“It undermines the budget day process. You have a situation where the government announces X amount of spending on budget day, but by the end of the year, that has gone up due to unplanned measures.”

Doherty says he doesn’t know what Ifac would have to say about his party’s budget plans. But he believes it would be in line with Ifac’s current thinking on how the funding of extra spending should be done through the raising of additional tax revenues.

“The big difference between us and the Government is that we would increase capital expenditure,” he says. “I’m not sure what view they (Ifac) would take in relation to that.”

The other question that gets thrown at the “watchdog” is whether it is still needed, given that bodies such as the Central Bank of Ireland and the ESRI frequently offer similar criticisms of budgetary policy. The groupthink that prevailed in the pre-crisis period, so the argument goes, is no longer a problem.

[ With so much cash sloshing around, why is there a housing crisis?Opens in new window ]

“It is certainly true that there is a lot of common ground between the ESRI, the council and the Central Bank,” says McHale.

“It makes a difference when you have a body that has a statutory role in assessing these things. The Government has to respond to the council’s report; that is what really makes it stand out.”

McHale, though no longer part of Ifac, believes that budgetary policy is in a “reasonable place”. Despite criticisms around the nature of windfall taxes, he says it remains important that the Government is still running surpluses, though he’d like these to be higher.

This would be wise, he says, “given the underlying risks we face”.

McMahon says Ifac is more about “shaping thinking than shaping policies” and it fits the role of a “town crier”.

“We would all love 10 per cent growth a year, and everyone get free cookies,” he says.

“But we all know the pain that comes from reckless fiscal policy, and there is generally more pain than there is fun on the upside.”