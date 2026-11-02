Patrick Doran’s Woodberry Packaging group reports €13.1m profit after dividend windfall

Woodberry Captial's Patrick Doran has significantly increased his interests in the printing and packaging industry through acquisitions. Photograph: Getty

Patrick Doran’s Woodberry Packaging group booked a near-tenfold increase in profits in 2025 after collecting more than €13 million in dividends.

Last year, the main Irish subsidiary that owns Doran’s interests in print and packaging company Colorman and several other UK businesses in the sector recorded a €13.1 million profit, compared to €1.3 million the previous year.

The large increase in profits was booked after Doran’s Woodberry Packaging Limited received €13.5 million in dividends, the firm’s accounts showed.

The latest earnings reported by the company almost doubled its accumulated profits from €14.5 million to €27.6 million.

Doran’s family office Woodberry Capital acquired Irish print and packaging company Colorman from owners Clare Nixon, Gary Clarke and David Clancy in 2021.

In each of the past three years, the group has expanded its presence in the UK sector further through the acquisitions of Reelvision Print, Incodia and Precision Card Services. The latter two firms were merged into the Certus Card Group in March 2025.

Woodberry Packaging Limited’s latest accounts said its investments in the group were valued at €78.5 million.

Last July, Woodberry Packaging announced it has expanded the group further through deals to acquire British packaging manufacturer Medica Packaging, which operates in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector, and cosmetics and personal care packaging provider FG Curtis.

The group said the deal to acquire these two UK-based businesses would almost double the size of Woodberry Packaging, which now has around 650 staff and a combined turnover of more than €120 million.

Doran has more than 30 years’ experience in the packaging sector. He previously controlled Americk, the consumer packaging company, which he grew to revenue of €140 million before it was acquired by Spanish packaging group Saica in 2016 for an undisclosed sum.

Following the sale, he set up his family office Woodberry Capital, which hired Accenture’s former director of finance Mark Keating​ in 2017. Keating​ previously worked with ECA Capital, the family office of Ronan McNamee, the Cuisine de France co-founder.

Since exiting Americk, Doran’s Woodberry has also been involved in a number of commercial real estate acquisition deals.

Based on his family office’s website, he now has property interests in Dublin, Belfast and Warsaw.

Recently filed accounts by two other subsidiaries linked to Doran’s family office showed that Woodberry Investments Limited and Woodberry Ireland Capital Limited held investment property with a combined value of €20.6 million at the end of last year.