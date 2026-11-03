Ryanair and pilots differ on pay, and pension top ups

American voters go to the polls in midterm elections, which could hobble Donald Trump's final two years in the White House. Photograph: AP

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Ryanair is warning the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association and other unions that have yet to sign new pay deals that they risk possible salary freezes if they do not reach agreement with the airline before next April. But Ialpa has rejected the suggestion that they should accept pay freezes. Barry O’Halloran reports on the differences in the opinion.

Irish consumers feel as though they are “just about coping” with ongoing financial pressures, prompted by “increasingly uncertain and largely negative” perceptions of global economic conditions, the Irish League of Credit Unions has found in a survey. Stephen Conneely has the details.

Have you thought about making additional voluntary contribution to your pension? Don’t do anything until you’ve read this excellent piece by Fiona Reddan. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In our Q&A, a reader wonders if her son can find out if his father has cut him out of his will? Dominic Coyle offers a view.

The hack on SuperValu’s fridges in 13 of its outlets reminds us that nobody is immune from cyber criminals, writes Ciara O’Brien.

More than 90 per cent of senior compliance experts in Ireland believe artificial intelligence is being used by organised crime groups to carry out financial fraud, a national survey has found. Stephen Conneely reports.

As voting in the US midterm elections cranks up, could fuel costs prove to be Donald Trump’s Achilles heel? Cantillon offers a view.

Opinion polls are core to how media covers politics but is that a good thing? asks Hugh Linehan in his media column.

Could Irishman Philip Lane be in the running to succeed Christine Lagarde as the next president of the European Central Bank? Cantillon offers a view.

In Me & My Money, Fiona Clark, director of Cork International Film Festival, tells Tony Clayton-Lea how last year she discovered she “had a pension in the UK I knew nothing about”.