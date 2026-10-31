EY Ireland generates €880m in revenue

The Irish arm of Big Four consultancy firm EY generated revenues of €880 million for the financial year ending June 30th, the group’s latest results indicate.

This represented a 4.4 per cent increase on the previous year.

The firm provides services including assurance, corporate finance, tax, law and consulting, with technology and transformation forming a significant part of the offering.

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It said revenue in the Republic reached €810 million, an increase of 3.7 per cent on last year’s revenue of €781 million.

EY Ireland’s five-year compound annual growth rate stands at 15.7 per cent, “with the firm remaining the number one professional services firm on the island of Ireland”, it said.

EY said the total GDP (gross domestic product) impact of the business here amounted to €815 million.

Consultancy has been impacted heavily by the advent of AI (artificial intelligence), with companies in the sector said to be taking on fewer junior staff.

The Big Four accounting firms (Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC) – which lead the so-called milk-round recruitment programmes – are said to have reduced their annual intake of graduates by at least 20 per cent. Some say the figure is higher.

EY Ireland’s headcount across the island stood at more than 5,600 as of June 30th, 2026, including more than 3,400 people in Dublin, with almost 100 different nationalities working across all areas of the business.

The firm said it had 158 equity partners across the island of Ireland, including 144 in the Republic.

Earlier this year, Taoiseach Micheál Martin opened EY’s new headquarters at Wilton Park, Dublin. The company also expanded its Cork offices on Lapps Quay.

“These offices allow us to leverage the latest cutting-edge technologies and facilities as we continue to stay focused on delivering premium quality and innovative services to our clients,” Frank O’Keeffe, managing partner of EY Ireland, said.

He described the latest results as a “solid performance”.

“Helping our clients as they navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by today’s unpredictable marketplace is something in which we take enormous pride,” O’Keeffe said.

“In our most recent financial year, we continued to grow across the firm while making significant investments in areas such as AI-powered solutions, deeper industry alliances and technology-enabled transformation, as well as talent and workforce capability,” he said.

“We also promoted or progressed close to 1,400 people across our business and invested in over 304,000 hours of learning and development for our people,” he said.

“As we look to our next financial year, we recognise that the external environment is changing at pace and we are confident that the investments we have made position our firm for the future,” he said.