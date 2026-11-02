Former Ireland rugby player Brendan Mullin pleads not guilty to perfume theft

Former Irish rugby international Brendan Mullin has pleaded not guilty to stealing a high-end fragrance from Brown Thomas on Dublin’s Grafton Street.

The ex-rugby star, who won 55 Irish caps between 1984 and 1995 before moving into financial services, is accused of the theft of Hermès perfume worth €158 on May 15th.

He faced his fifth hearing on this charge when he appeared before Judge John Hughes at Dublin District Court.

Mullin (62) represented himself because of the ongoing row over legal aid reforms, which has led many solicitors to withdraw from District Court cases.

When his case was called, Mullin greeted the judge and said: “My solicitor cannot be here obviously because of the ongoing dispute.”

“I am seeking a hearing date at District Court level, and pleading not guilty,” he added.

Hughes noted Mullin would be contesting the case and confirmed with the court sergeant that it was a “short matter”.

He set March 8th as the hearing date and remanded Mullin, of Albert Lodge, Stillorgan Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4, on continuing bail.

Earlier, his solicitor was granted an order for disclosure of a statement and described the video footage as inconclusive.

Garda Nathan Cox of Pearse Street is prosecuting Mullin on a single charge under section 4 of the Theft and Fraud Act. The alleged offence, at District Court level, carries a maximum sentence of 12 months and a fine of up to €3,000 on conviction.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has, “based on an evaluation of €158”, directed summary disposal in the District Court, rather than sending the case forward to the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

The District Court has accepted jurisdiction.