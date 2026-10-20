Motor insurance costs, and the World Cup on Netflix

Average claims cost per motor insurance policy rose 10 per cent to €424 last year, driven by an increase in both vehicle damage and personal injury claims costs. Photograph: Getty Images

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New figures from the Central Bank of Ireland reveal that Irish motor insurers estimate the average claims cost per policy rose 10 per cent to €424 last year, driven by an increase in both vehicle damage and personal injury claims costs. On the upside, Joe Brennan reports that the bank noted “encouraging signs” as premiums started to fall in the second half of last year.

Sticking with insurance, Conor Pope writes that motorists who agree to allow their driving to be monitored through a device or an app installed in their vehicle – can save thousands of euro a year on the cost of cover. That’s according to new research from Bonkers.ie, which found that a 20-year-old driver with a full licence was quoted just €570 for a comprehensive so-called telematics policy.

Netflix’s acquisition of the rights to all 104 matches of the 2030 World Cup in Spain is evidence that the big streaming platforms are getting serious about disrupting the live sports market. Previously, they had contented themselves with one-off marquee events. Hugh Linehan looks at the reasons for the change of heart and what it might mean for fans.

Joe Brennan looks at the Finance Bill, published on Monday, for more details about Minister for Finance Simon Harris’s much-discussed personal investment accounts scheme. He reports that firms, banks and insurers planning to offer the accounts will have to register with the Revenue Commissioners and provide investors with annual statements of tax deducted and paid on their behalf.

Joe also has the latest from Bawag on its pending acquisition of PTSB. On a call with analysts yesterday after the Austrian bank reported its third quarter results, chief executive Anas Abuzaakouk said his group is “rising above the noise” as it awaits High Court approval of the deal.

Ciara O’Brien reports that business information company Bloomberg is expanding its Irish office, planning to double its staff to almost 400 through investment in engineering, technology, product development and data capabilities.

Microsoft president Brad Smith: Ireland is “well-positioned for future of AI” Listen | 19:07

A new pilot scheme, aimed at boosting the supply of social housing by offering a “secure, low-risk letting option” for landlords, has been launched by the Department of Housing, writes Fiona Reddan. It’s not the first scheme of its kind. So what’s different about it, and can it increase the number of properties available to social housing tenants?

Meanwhile, new figures from EirGrid reveal that Ireland is reliant on British imports for about one sixth of its electricity. Barry O’Halloran casts an eye over the national grid operator’s Winter Outlook report, which assesses whether the Republic will have enough electricity to meet its likely needs from November 2nd to April 4th.

Barry also has the story that State airport operator DAA’s international business has won a contract to run a VIP passenger terminal at Washington Dulles International, the main gateway to the US capital.

In Your Money, Dominic Coyle answers a question from a widowed reader who wonders whether Budget 2027 provides any sort of boost for solo parent families.

Finally, Cantillon looks at the recent turmoil in bond markets and how it might be affecting the European Central Bank’s interest rate calculus and, separately, the Chinese economy’s unexpectedly strong third quarter, which was still historically low by Chinese standards and reflects an increasingly unbalanced, two-speed economy.

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