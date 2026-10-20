Firms offering new personal investment accounts must register with Revenue

People will be able to put €12,000 a year tax-free into the new accounts, which will be available from next July. Photograph: Getty Images

Investment firms, banks and insurers planning to offer new tax-efficient personal investment accounts under the Government’s planned scheme will have to register with the Revenue Commissioners and provide investors with annual statements of tax deducted and paid on their behalf, according to the Finance (Number 2) Bill 2026 published on Monday.

People will be able to put €12,000 a year tax-free into the new accounts, which will be available from next July, Minister for Finance Simon Harris said in his budget speech earlier this month.

The accounts will feature a low tax rate of just 1 per cent, levied on any amount in the account over a tax-free threshold of €50,000. They will be exempt from tax on income, profits and gains arising on eligible investments.

Any tax due is supposed to be calculated and paid at source by the companies providing the investment accounts. Revenue must be informed of any tax owed by 31st March after the end of the tax year, with the amount falling due from April 14th, according to the Bill.

However, the draft legislation specifies that in the event an account provider fails to deduct funds from an individual investment account to discharge the investment account tax (IAT) liability, the underlying investor may be required to deal with the payment.

“The legislation also imposes an obligation on qualifying account providers to provide an annual statement to qualifying individuals. Where the qualifying account provider fails to deduct funds from an individual investment account to discharge the IAT liability, the qualifying individual may be required to discharge the IAT,” the Department of Finance said in an explanatory note on the Bill.

Firms planning to offer the new accounts are unlikely to finalise pricing structures for investors until closer to the planned July 1st launch date.

However, industry sources have estimated that all-in annual fees, including charges by service providers, underlying investments, and trading costs, could range from 0.5 percentage points, for accounts where no advice is offered, to 1.5 per cent, with advice.

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“For financial institutions considering offering these accounts, early preparation will be important. Providers will need to consider product design, eligible investments, customer declarations, daily valuations, contribution monitoring, transfers between providers and Revenue reporting,” said Brian Murphy, a tax partner with Grant Thornton.

The planned new accounts are “transformational for retail investment in Ireland, with the potential to change our investment culture”, according to PwC Ireland.

“Irish savers have traditionally favoured holding their money on deposit for security rather than investing in higher-returning investments such as equities, bonds, and other financial instruments,” PwC said. “Investing money on deposit delivers returns that underperform inflation over the long term.”