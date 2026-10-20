Bloomberg plans to double Irish staff number in pursuit of growth

Business information company Bloomberg is expanding its Irish office, planning to double its staff to almost 400 through investment in engineering, technology, product development and data capabilities.

The company employs 190 people in Dublin, a figure that has doubled in the last 12 months to make the office its largest in the EU and a strategic centre for Bloomberg’s engineering, product development, and data capabilities.

To oversee the expansion, Bloomberg has appointed Amanda Brady as director for Ireland, with Richard Norton relocating from the US as head of engineering.

Donegal native Brady said the Irish-based engineers would be involved in the building of critical products for financial professionals, with Ireland a natural home for the operations. Bloomberg is aiming to have 250 people in Dublin by the end of next year, with the remaining staff coming on board in the following two years.

The firm has already secured additional space in its building in Charlemont Square in Dublin, where it moved last year, to facilitate growth. That expansion means the office is now larger than Bloomberg’s office, where it has a large engineering presence, working on trading and market data infrastructure

“We are now the largest in the EU. London will always be the flagship,” said Brady. “But we have big ambitions.”

Norton, who has worked with Bloomberg for 20 years, will also lead the company’s enterprise data delivery platform Data License Plus globally. He said the Irish team’s work was core to the firm’s data and technology offering.

Microsoft president Brad Smith: Ireland is “well-positioned for future of AI” Listen | 19:07

“Last year we made a number of investments here in the team in Ireland, particularly in engineering,” he said.

Bloomberg’s future expansion is being supported by IDA Ireland.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed the announcement, saying it was evidence of the strong economic offering Ireland has in technology, data, and Stem [Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics]. “The Government is committed to ensuring that Ireland remains a trusted and stable location for critical talent and business alike,” he said. “Digital and technological services are crucial for future-proofing our economy.”

Bloomberg does not publicly report its financial results. According to Forbes, however, it generated revenues of almost $15 billion (€13.4 billion) last year, up from $13.3 billion in 2024.

In a memo to staff in February, Bloomberg Media chief executive said the division’s revenues were up 6 per cent in 2025, with subscription revenues up 10 per cent.