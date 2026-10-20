DAA International to run exclusive Washington terminal

DAA International has secured a contract to run a VIP passenger terminal at Washington Dulles International (above). Photograph: Finn Gomez/Getty Images

State airport operator DAA’s international business has won a contract to run a VIP passenger terminal at Washington Dulles International, the main gateway to the US capital.

DAA International, part of the group that runs Cork and Dublin airports, has operations in North America, the Middle East, Europe and Asia, managing airports and facilities and advising on investment and development.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) has hired the Irish business to develop, lease and run a new premium passenger terminal at Washington Dulles International Airport, the pair have confirmed.

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The 3,500sq m VIP terminal will cash in on growing demand for premium travel services and will be the first of its kind to serve the US capital, DAA said on Tuesday.

The deal involves a 30-month development phase followed by a 20-year operating term. Facilities will include suites, lounges and bars, transport to aircraft, personalised check-in and baggage services and security screening.

Global architecture firm Corgan will design the terminal building. DAA predicted that the project would create jobs locally and open opportunities for businesses in the region to supply goods and services.

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News of DAA International’s appointment by the Washington authority follows the recent award to fellow group subsidiary, Aer Rianta International, of a contract to run the duty-free business in JFK New York’s terminal four.

Welcoming confirmation of the partnership, DAA deputy chief executive Nick Cole noted that Washington Dulles played a “vital role” in connecting the US with the wider world.

“This appointment demonstrates the continued confidence that airport authorities place in DAA International’s ability to deliver complex, high-profile aviation projects,” he said.

Cole, who is also chief executive of DAA International itself, branded the agreement with Washington a testament to the strength of the wider Irish airport operator company.

MWAA executive vice-president Chryssa Westerlund explained that the project would draw on DAA International’s experience in airport operations and terminal development.

Washington Dulles is responding to “traveller demand”, said Westerlund.

“Adding a VIP terminal at Dulles International reflects our commitment to giving passengers the options to choose an airport experience that fits their needs,” she added.

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Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien described the contract award as a “positive endorsement” of DAA’s expertise in international airport management and advice.

“This contract provides an opportunity for DAA to strengthen its presence in the United States,” he said, adding that this was a key market for Irish companies which were creating jobs there.

DAA International deputy chief executive Clive Power said the project highlighted the international reputation of Irish aviation expertise.

“The DAA Group continues to demonstrate that Irish aviation expertise can compete and succeed on the world stage,” said Power.