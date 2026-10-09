Solar panel mounting firm’s former CEO set up rival business, court hears

A row has broken out between a business specialising in roof mounts for solar panels and its former CEO. File image. Photograph: Getty

The former chief executive of a company that supplies roof mounting racks for solar panels has set up a rival firm, it has been claimed in the High Court.

Solrmount Ltd is seeking orders against its former CEO, Christian Jensen, his wife Cathrine Elisabeth Feerup and a new business they set up called Roof Professor Ltd.

On Thursday, Judge Brian Cregan granted orders to Marcus Dowling, for Solrmount, compelling the defendants to preserve any Solrmount physical property in their possession as well as all computer files and information of the company.

The application was made with only the Solrmount side represented at the hearing and was adjourned to next week when the application for declarations and orders in relation to profits or money received by the defendants and alleged breaches of fiduciary duty are to be heard.

Dowling said the founder of Ireland’s largest supplier of solar panels, Failte Energy Solutions, trading as Failte Solar, had discussions with Jensen in 2024 about the sourcing of mounting racks. As things stood, these came from Germany but were sourced in China which it was decided they could do themselves.

Abhilash Borana Abhilash, founder of Failte Solar, said in an affidavit that as a result of discussions, they set up Solrmount, which is based in the Shannon Free Zone at Shannon, Co Clare.

Abhilash held 80 per cent of the shares through a holding company. Jensen and his wife, through a corporate vehicle, held 20 per cent. Jensen was also CEO of the company and his wife was employed by the business.

Jensen was not required to provide any capital but to supply his knowledge of mounting systems and work as an employee of the company, Abhilash said.

With the commercial, operational and market support provided by Failte Solar, Solrmount was a success, Abhilash said.

In the context of that success, he said Jensen began seeking more advantageous terms for him, his wife and their corporate vehicle.

Last July, Jensen resigned as CEO of Solrmount although issues had already arisen in relation to the business and his conduct, Abhilash said.

Earlier, in March, Abhilash said he was told by a Chinese supplier that Jensen had travelled to China in January when Jensen said he intended to set up a competing business.

Abhilash said he asked Jensen if he had any problems with Solrmount, but Jensen denied he was setting up a separate business.

Abhilash said the defendants attempted to solicit Solrmount’s customers and have also obtained orders from them.

He said CCTV footage showed that the day after Jensen resigned he attended Solrmount’s warehouse and loaded a van with goods. Jensen had no permission for this or to be in the building, Abhilash said.

He also said the “deceitful and fraudulent nature” of wrongdoing by Jensen, which, he alleged, included receiving “backhand personal benefits” and the clandestine establishment of a competing business while working as CEO of Solrmount, showed there was a real risk Jensen would destroy or delete evidence unless orders were made.

The matter was adjourned to next week.