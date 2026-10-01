Workday to cut jobs at Dublin HQ

The office space at College Square in Dublin to which Workday is set to move early next year

US technology giant Workday is to cut jobs at its Dublin operation, with up to 80 roles thought to be at risk.

Staff at the company have been informed of the development and the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment has been notified of the job cuts.

Workday, which makes cloud-based business software, did not confirm an exact figure, but it is understood between 70 and 80 jobs will go as part of the process. The company employs about 2,000 people in Ireland, with about 80 per cent involved in product development and software engineering.

The affected roles are understood to be in people management, with Workday continuing to recruit for high-tech positions in the Irish operation. The open roles include artificial intelligence (AI) software engineers, machine learning engineers and business development positions.

The company previously cut jobs in February last year, cutting more than 140 positions as part of a global reduction that saw it lose 1,750 positions, or 8.5 per cent of its workforce.

Workday, which last year announced plans to create 200 jobs as part of a €175 million investment, is still moving ahead with plans to open an AI centre of excellence at its new European headquarters. The centre will focus on product development, AI upskilling, academic fellowships and partnerships with universities and Irish tech companies.

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“We remain committed to Dublin and are on track to open our new EMEA [Europe, Middle East and Africa] headquarters in College Square Dublin 2 in February 2027,” Workday said in a statement.

Last month Workday put a fifth of the space it let in a new 21-storey office block back on the market for sublet, as it was surplus to requirements.

Workday established its European headquarters in Ireland in 2008 following the acquisition of Cape Clear Software.

Founded by former PeopleSoft founder Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri in 2005, it provides cloud-based financial management, human capital management and analytics applications to customers worldwide, building agentic AI into its offering in recent years.