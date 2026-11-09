Russell Brand arrives in court for rape and sexual assault sentencing

A prison van arriving at the Southwark Crown Court in south London on Monday ahead of the sentencing of British comedian and actor Russell Brand. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Russell Brand has returned to court to be sentenced for raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three other women during his showbiz career.

The former comedian and actor (51) was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court of raping a woman in 2009, as well as sexually assaulting female TV and radio workers between 2004 and 2009.

A judge ordered Brand to start his prison sentence immediately after being found guilty last Thursday afternoon, sending him straight to prison.

The judge is due to pass sentence on Monday, telling the shamed star how long he must now serve in custody.

A prison van believed to be carrying Brand arrived at Southwark Crown Court shortly after 10am.

A pro-Brand protester carrying a large banner covered in Christian crosses shouted “Russell is the truth, that’s why he’s getting crucified, because he’s outing the media” as the vehicle slowly turned the corner towards the court’s gate.

Russell Brand's wife Laura Gallacher arriving at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/Press Association

Brand’s wife, Laura Gallacher, arrived at the court on Monday monring. Wearing sunglasses, a blazer and a polo neck jumper, she appeared to turn and give a thumbs up towards a protester shouting in support of her husband.

She left the court in tears last week after the guilty verdicts, while Brand was last seen mouthing “I’m OK” to his lawyers before being led to the cells.

On Monday, the judge is expected to hear impact statements from Brand’s victims and legal submissions from the lawyers before passing sentence.

A four-week trial heard how Brand preyed on women that he encountered on his way to becoming one of Britain’s best-known comedians, a lauded TV and radio host, and a Hollywood actor who was briefly married to singer Katy Perry.

[ From celebrity guru to convicted rapist: The rise and fall of Russell BrandOpens in new window ]

He claimed to have only ever had consensual sex during a “promiscuous” life, which he insisted had been packed with “idiocy” but never illegal.

But his victims told a different story, of a famous and powerful man who kissed and groped women within seconds of meeting them, pursued his sexual ambitions relentlessly, and laughed at and gaslit women after the attacks.

Friends and former colleagues of Brand also came forward to give evidence of his ambition to sleep with 5,000 women, an “insane” sexual appetite, and his bad behaviour towards women being “normalised” as he became increasingly famous.

Brand was convicted by the jury of raping a 21-year-old fan in 2009, after meeting her following one of his stand-up shows at the Hammersmith Apollo.

The woman told jurors she was a huge Brand fan and had willingly engaged in a threesome with him backstage despite having a boyfriend at the time.

She agreed to go to Brand’s Hampstead home for sex a few days later, but a consensual encounter turned into rape when the comedian suddenly forced the woman into anal sex.

Another woman told the court how her breasts were groped by Brand in the Nordic bar in Soho, just seconds after she had been introduced to him at a 2004 party.

She recalled Brand’s “weird” grin as he carried out the sexual assault, brazenly grabbing her in the middle of a packed bar.

In 2005, Brand kissed and groped a third woman during a visit to the Capital Radio studios in London, pouncing on her as she walked out of a room.

She remembers looking to Brand’s entourage for help but no one came to her aid, before she eventually managed to push the comedian away.

Brand was also convicted of putting his head into the groin of a female Channel 4 worker, after she had been forced to give him a massage in 2009.

The woman told the court how Brand had refused to continue a recording session unless she massaged him, and members of his entourage encouraged it instead of protecting her.

Brand was also confronted by his owns words from his 2007 book, My Booky Wook, during the trial, including a boast that he would not relent in his pursuit of sex before getting his “birthright orgasm”.

Brand, who claimed to be the victim of a media conspiracy, was convicted by the jury of rape and three sexual assaults, and cleared of two further charges of rape and one allegation of attempted indecent assault.

Russell Brand outside Southwark Crown Court, London last week. Photograph: James Manning/Press Association

In the wake of his convictions, the Metropolitan Police revealed that Brand is currently under investigation over two further rape allegations.

Met Commissioner Mark Rowley said his officers are braced for “many, many more” possible victims of Brand to come forward, while UK prime minister Andy Burnham called Brand’s crimes “horrifying”.

The UK’s culture secretary Lisa Nandy warned there has not been enough change in media organisations to stop celebrities like Brand from preying on women.

“We need far more robust processes in place to protect women like the women who bravely came forward in the Russell Brand case to make sure that they are protected and treated seriously,” she said on Sunday.

“Hand on heart, I don’t think we can say that this couldn’t happen today.”

One of the comedian’s former producers, Jack Bayles, who was accused of encouraging the 2009 forced massage, has been asked to “step back” from production of two BBC sitcoms by TV production company Various Artists Limited in the wake of the verdicts.

And the Victims Commissioner Claire Waxman has called for a new legal duty on judges to direct juries on rape myths and misconceptions, if they have been ventured during a trial.

The call came after Brand’s barrister, Ian Winter, put forward arguments that the comedian could not be a rapist as his accusers had not screamed, fought back, or run away when they were being attacked.

In an astonishing incident after the guilty verdicts, Winter was also seen verbally abusing Sunday Times journalist Rosamund Urwin in the courthouse corridor.

Newspapers report the guilty verdict following the conclusion of the trial of Russell Brand last week. Photograph: William J Connolly/Getty Images

Urwin was one of the journalists who first exposed Brand as a sexual predator, and a centrepiece of Brand’s defence case had been that media reporting had tainted the evidence in the criminal trial.

Winter announced on Friday that he has self-referred himself to the Bar Standards Board after seeing media reports of the incident at court.

Brand, who boasts millions of online followers and had still been broadcasting his Christian sermons during the trial, has now spent four nights in prison since the conclusion of his trial.

The judge has already warned him to expect a lengthy prison sentence. – PA

[ Russell Brand suspected to have attacked at least 10 other womenOpens in new window ]