Irish cybersecurity company ZeroRisk raises $10m to support international expansion

Irish cybersecurity company ZeroRisk has raised $10 million (€8.6 million) in funding to support its global expansion. Pictured are Gary Nolan (centre) chief executive and co-founder of ZeroRisk with Patrick Pinschmidt (left) of MiddleGame Ventures and Niall McEvoy (right) of Elkstone. Photograph: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

Irish cybersecurity company ZeroRisk has raised $10 million (€8.6 million) in funding to support its global expansion.

The Series A funding will also be used for product development, expandings its team, and support its deployment with major payment providers. The round was led by Wayfler investor MiddleGame Ventures, with existing investor Elkstone, which backed the company from its seed stage, also participating.

“The ZeroRisk team brings a unique combination of commercial and technical expertise, reinforced by working hand-in-hand with leading payment providers,” said Patrick Pinschmidt, co-managing partner at MiddleGame Ventures.

“As former operators in the space, they understand the fundamental pain points firsthand and have built technology that transforms a critical financial services workflow, making it more intuitive and seamless for payment providers and merchants alike.”

ZeroRisk works with payment providers to manage risk across their merchant portfolios. Founded in 2023, the company brings together risk monitoring, compliance, education, guided remediation and protection services in one platform. It also supports retailers with clear guidance on risks and how to address them.

“Payment companies have spent years trying to manage merchant risk through annual compliance exercises. That is no longer enough. Their customers are dealing with scams, credential theft, website vulnerabilities and attacks on devices every day,” said Gary Nolan, co-founder and chief executive of ZeroRisk. “Our job is to give payment providers visibility across the portfolio and give merchants a clear route to action.”

The company, which has offices in Dublin, Longford and Atlanta, already works with major global businesses such as Bank of America, Checkout.com, Global Payments and Trust Payments.

Revenue is expected to grow threefold this year as the company expands its international customer base.