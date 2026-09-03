Kingspan green bond raises €850m

Insulation specialist Kingspan said it raised €850 million from its debut green public bond to help support global growth.

The company said the proceeds would provide long-term capital to support the group’s on-going development.

The bond, which had a fixed average coupon of 4.1 per cent per annum with a mix of four and seven-year terms, attracted substantial demand, Kingspan said. The initial order book attracted bids of €4.5 billion, with the bond five times oversubscribed.

“This green bond provides significant firepower to fund Kingspan’s continued global growth,” said Geoff Doherty, Kingspan’s chief financial officer. “Substantial demand for the bond drove highly competitive pricing with an average credit spread of 82bps, including a reduction of 25bps versus the spread on our previous seven-year public bond in 2024.”

The building materials group recently signalled a major expansion of its data centre business with the acquisition of BMC Manufacturing Group for up to €900 million. That came after the group paused a €650 million share buyback programme to “appraise potential opportunities” in its acquisition pipeline.