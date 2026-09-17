Guinane wins on Central Bank fine and why women struggle to get on the ‘boss-man’s ladder’

Former PTSB chief David Guinane has won an appeal against a Central Bank of Ireland inquiry sanctioning him for a role played in the State’s tracker mortgage scandal. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

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Former PTSB chief executive David Guinane has won an appeal against a Central Bank of Ireland inquiry sanctioning him for a role played in the State’s tracker mortgage scandal, writes Joe Brennan.

Two crash-era vulture fund entities linked to US investor Cerberus have, for the first time, agreed to sell distressed loans they acquired more than a decade ago. Killian Woods has the details.

Will AI kill us all? Emmet Ryan offers a view in his tech column.

In our Work feature, Margaret E Ward explains why women’s struggle to get on the “boss-man’s ladder” has gotten harder.

Home completions were up 11 per cent in the first half of this year, but commencements remain well below the level needed if the State is to hit its targets for new homes in the years ahead, the Banking & Payments Federation of Ireland has warned. Peter Flanagan has the details.

More than 90 per cent of companies expect to expand or maintain their current workforces during 2027, the latest Ibec talent and pay survey has found. Emmet Malone reports.

In our tech feature this week, British hit podcaster Steven Bartlett tells the FT: ‘You’d be shocked how little time I spend on the internet.’

Retired staff at Eir are threatening to unseat union-nominated trustees of the company’s superannuation fund as they campaign against a decade-old agreement with management they say broke the link between their pensions and pay for those working for the company. Emmet Malone reports.

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