Retrofit expert SE Systems to create 150 jobs as it plots national expansion

SE Systems cofounder and chief executive John O’Leary: business wants to Meet growing demand for energy efficiency.

Retrofit specialist SE Systems expects to create 150 jobs over the next two years as it ramps up to meet growing demand for energy efficiency.

Based in Dublin Hill, in the north of Cork city, the company helps homeowners and companies develop and implement plans to improve the energy efficiency of their premises.

It also helps customers apply for grants for energy-saving technologies like solar panels and heat pumps.

At the opening of its new A-rated headquarters on Friday, SE Systems said it is growing its presence in Dublin and wants to expand to regional hubs in Clare, Louth and Donegal over the coming years.

It wants to double turnover to €100 million by the end of 2030.

The company, which employs 112 people, said it has invested €3 million in the new building to support its expansion plans.

SE Systems said the 150 new roles will be across a range of disciplines, “including engineering, project management, energy services, software and digital technologies, operations, technical support and business development”.

In a statement, the company’s cofounder and chief executive, John O’Leary, said the business wants to be able to meet growing demand for energy efficiency, amid rising home and commercial utilities bills.

“Our investment in Cork, expansion in Dublin and development of partnerships nationwide will allow us to support more organisations and communities as they reduce energy costs, improve sustainability performance and transition towards a low-carbon future,” he said.

“The creation of 150 new jobs demonstrates our confidence in both the sector and the opportunities ahead.”

Youenn Lowry, cofounder and managing director of SE Systems, said the business plans to develop a highly skilled workforce through “apprenticeships, graduate programmes, training supports and partnerships with third-level colleges”.

EU commissioner Michael McGrath, who attended Friday’s opening, said: “The creation of 150 jobs is welcome news in any sector, but especially in the renewable and green economy. Renewable industries are not only good for the planet, they also create high-quality jobs and drive economic growth.”

In its most recent set of accounts, SE Systems reported profit after tax of more than €10 million on revenues of almost €30 million in its 2024 financial year.

The company says it has retrofitted almost 15,000 homes and 2,000 commercial buildings since 2010, working with high-profile commercial partners including Tesco, ESB Smart Energy Services, Stryker and Johnson & Johnson.