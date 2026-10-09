Colin Hunt’s AIB share awards, and AI’s impact on the labour market

AIB chief Colin Hunt, who is on track to receive stock this year worth 100 per cent of his salary. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

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AIB chief executive Colin Hunt is on track to receive stock this year worth 100 per cent of his €1.35 million salary. This comes as markets expect the Irish bank to increase its net interest income forecast again in an upcoming trading update. Joe Brennan reports.

First Step Homes, a company that leased homes to local authorities for social housing, distributed €15 million to investors before it was sold for €70 million in April. Killian Woods has the details.

Niamh Smyth is effectively Ireland’s AI minister and had lots to say about the challenges and opportunities of the technology when she met recently with Emmet Malone. In our Interview of the Week, she outlines the potential impact AI could have on the labour market here.

Norway knows when its tax windfall (from oil) will end. Ireland doesn’t yet we continue to spend our bulging corporation tax receipts anyway, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

The Irish technology sector has been rocked by job cuts in recent years as Big Tech firms responded to the impact of AI. But there are pockets of growth in the sector, writes Ciara O’Brien in our Agenda feature.

Homes and businesses face a €1.4 billion bill to cover the cost of emergency power plants to bolster stretched electricity supplies after regulators declared they will be needed for the next two winters. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

In Smart Money, Cliff Taylor argues that investors in the State’s new investment scheme need to realise that they are going to be largely on their own when it comes to assessing risk.

A Galway hospitality firm which dismissed a manager just 11 days after she suffered a miscarriage, before trying to claim that maternity protection law didn’t apply since she wasn’t pregnant any longer, has been ordered to pay her €25,000. Stephen Bourke reports from the WRC on the case.

The former chief executive of a company which supplies roof mounting racks for solar panels has set up a rival firm, it has been claimed in the High Court. Solrmount Ltd is seeking orders against its former CEO Christian Jensen, his wife Cathrine Elisabeth Feerup and a new business they set up, called Roof Professor Ltd. You can read the copy here.

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