PwC picks Canary Wharf for new London office

Canary Wharf in London. PwC has chosen Canary it for a new UK hub, Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

PwC has chosen Canary Wharf for a new UK hub, with plans to take 350,000 sq ft in the east London financial district while its current headquarters are renovated.

The Big Four accountancy firm has picked One Eden, the Canary Wharf office building previously known as 33 Canada Square and which will be redeveloped before PwC moves in.

Its lease at Embankment Place, which is set to be refurbished, expires in 2030, while another lease at More London on the south bank of the Thames ends in 2035. PwC has spent months searching for a new site in the UK capital.

The firm has not determined how many people will relocate to the new site in Canary Wharf. It has 5,500 PwC employees at Embankment Place and 7,000 at More London.

“Future occupancy arrangements, and our long-term headquarters, will be determined as part of our wider London property strategy over the coming years,” PwC said.

The Big Four accountancy firms – Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC – have been forced to reassess their London office footprints as rising office attendance has prompted them to revisit assumptions made during the Covid-19 pandemic.

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Last year, after pushing employees to work in the office three days a week, PwC stepped up the monitoring of its office attendance with a traffic-light dashboard tracking pass swipes. Deloitte took extra central London office space in 2024, less than two years after making cutbacks.

Edge Liverpool Street, a building on the cusp of Shoreditch, was another property PwC considered, according to people familiar with the matter.

In the past year, a number of blue-chip companies have moved or recommitted to Canary Wharf. Barclays this week said it had bought its London headquarters there for £750 million (€876 million), JPMorgan is developing its own tower and Visa is taking over a space vacated by Moody’s.

The Docklands site has been expanding its offerings of restaurants, bars and social activities, which include racket sport padel as well as a theatre, to try to lure office and residential tenants.

The Big Four firms have generally favoured taking up offices in the City, with only KPMG basing its main offices in Canary Wharf, although EY has an outpost in the district for its financial services teams. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026