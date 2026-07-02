Doonbeg golf course delivers close to $20m income for Donald Trump, notes US filing

US president Donald Trump at his Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Doonbeg golf resort delivered income of close to $20 million (€17.6 million) last year for US president Donald Trump, according to a financial disclosure released this week.

The US president acquired the golf course and resort in 2014 for a reported €15 million and has since invested tens of millions of euro in redesigning the course and expanding the hotel and other facilities on site.

According to an annual disclosure for the first year of his presidency, required by US law and released by the US office of government ethics, TIGL Ireland Enterprises Limited, the company that manages the golf course and resort, delivered income of $14.15 million to Trump last year.

TIGL Ireland Management Limited, a separate company which operates the hotel on site, produced income of $4.78 million for the president, according to the official disclosure.

Two other entities – Doonbeg Common Area Management Limited and Links Cottages Area Management Company Limited – each yielded income of less than $1 millon

The filing includes 23 pages of employment assets and income as well as liabilities, including legal judgments against the president. The filing also shows extensive transactions of US stocks.

Gifts he received during the year – including 10 World Cup tickets valued at $15,000 from Fifa president Gianni Infantino – are also detailed.

The president earned more than $1.16 billion in crypto sales and meme coin royalties last year upon returning to the US presidency, the report shows.

The disclosures also suggest he continues to hold large amounts of other cryptocurrency.

The annual disclosure will raise new questions about conflicts of interest in Trump’s administration.

On Wednesday, Trump told reporters that “big institutions” managed his investments, adding: “I don’t talk to them.”

The filings disclose that Meta paid $24.5 million to Trump’s presidential library project. Alphabet paid $22 million to the Trust for the National Mall, which is funnelling corporate donations to build the new East Wing ballroom of the White House.

CBS and ABC each paid $16 million to Trump’s library. A lawsuit against Twitter and founder Jack Dorsey yielded another $8 million to Trump.

The disclosure also shows Trump’s earnings from licensing fees, including $4.7 million in royalties for Trump watches, $1.9 million for coffee-table book Save America, $591,000 for a photo book Letters to Trump, $208,486 for singer Lee Greenwood’s Bible, $67,634 for sneakers and fragrances, and $35,920 for a “45” guitar.

The president’s wife, Melania Trump, earned $6 million from sales of non-fungible tokens and $10.7 million from her documentary, Melania, which was bought by Amazon.

A Trump Organisation spokesperson said the disclosure showed the family company had a “strong financial position, supported by world-class, valuable assets, substantial liquidity and a conservative balance sheet”. – Additional reporting The Financial Times Limited 2026