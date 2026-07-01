IDA-backed investment into Ireland accelerates despite global uncertainty

The pace of multinational investment into Ireland accelerated in the first six months of 2026 despite the ongoing global uncertainty.

IDA Ireland’s latest half-year report indicated the agency supported 190 additional investments in the six-month period, which it said had the potential to support 10,400 new jobs.

This was up 6 per cent on the 179 new investments recorded during the first six months of last year, illustrating Ireland’s ongoing success in attracting investment.

“This is a stellar result for Ireland” with so many countries “trying to eat our lunch when it comes to foreign direct investment,” IDA Ireland chairman Feargal O’Rourke said.

While it is important to stay vigilant and “be paranoid...it is (also) important to step back and smell the roses a bit,” he said.

“We’re continuing to win our unfair share of foreign direct investment,” O’Rourke said.

The latest IDA figures come against a backdrop of extreme global uncertainty with war in the Middle East and US president Donald Trump threatening European countries with fresh tariffs.

The agency said the new investments included 54 first-time investors, 39 expansions from existing companies and 57 research, development and innovation (RD&I) projects.

The US continued to dominate the list of investments, accounting for approximately 65 per cent.

Key announcements this year included Novo Nordisk’s €432 million investment to expand its manufacturing facility in Athlone; chipmaker Qualcomm’s €125 million investment to further develop its Cork site as a strategic AI pillar; and OpenText’s €105 million which will result in 400 additional jobs across its Irish sites.

The renewed investment activity pointed to a strong concentration of next-generation technology pojects with global companies choosing Ireland as a European growth platform, a base for regional headquarters activity, and a location to scale and support strategic EMEA operations, the agency said.

“Ireland’s continued success in attracting world-class investment is built on a strong and stable enterprise platform, one built over decades and which we do not take for granted,” Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke said.