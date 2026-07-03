Ikitau and McCloskey fight for starring role on Nations Championship’s centre stage

Len Ikitau has spoken about an “honest conversation” with Joe Schmidt when the latter took over as head coach of Australia. The word conversation is a bit of a misnomer. Schmidt did the talking and Ikitau listened.

The anecdotal evidence of players who have shared similar circumstances during the New Zealander’s time as head coach with Leinster and Ireland tells of the same set-piece scenario. It’s a one-on-one conflab.

Schmidt is honest, forthright and the feedback or message delivered to the player is unambiguous. The pathway for improvement or development is laid out – short, medium and long term. Most players come to appreciate the candour, identify it as a catalyst for improvement, even if not always in the moment. There’s no sugar lump. They know it’s done for their benefit and that of the team.

The 27-year-old Ikitau was given a to-do list. His diligence ensured that despite missing out on the 2023 World Cup through injury, he has since established himself as one of the best centres in the global game, even if his midfield buddy Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii grabs more of the headlines.

Ikitau is used to defying expectation. Born in Australia with Samoan heritage, he grew up in Auckland before returning to Brisbane in 2012. Spotted by former Wallaby Tom Barker as a kid playing rugby league in a blitz, he brought him to Brisbane Boys’ College on a scholarship where he started at fullback before shifting to outside centre via the wing.

The Queensland Reds didn’t bite so Australian-born former England A outhalf Shane Drahm petitioned on his behalf and got him down to Canberra to play for the Vikings in the NRC. From there he was picked up by the Brumbies and lined out for the Australia Under-20s.

He made his Australian senior debut in 2021 against France, scored two tries against South Africa and then played 23 of the next 27 Tests for the Wallabies. Injuries aside, he has largely owned the green and gold 12 jumper and formed a brilliant partnership with Suaalii.

He played every minute of the Test series against the Lions last summer and was a try scorer at the Aviva Stadium last November when Ireland beat the Wallabies. At that stage Ikitau was midway through his one-year deal with the Exeter Chiefs.

In both the Test match and a European Challenge Cup semi-final he opposed Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey, who he will square off against again on Saturday in Sydney. The Irish inside centre will be hoping to make it a hat-trick of wins in their personal duels over the past 12 months.

Stuart McCloskey training at the Leichhardt Oval, Sydney. Photograph: Ben Brady/INPHO

McCloskey has been Ireland’s outstanding player this year, acknowledged by coaches, fellow players and supporters in the form of awards: Rugby Players Ireland 15s player of the year as voted for by his fellow pros, Ulster player of the year (third time), Ulster supporters’ player of the year (second time) and inside centre on the URC team of the year are a sample size of the accolades.

There is no microscope required to uncover that brilliance, it’s obvious to the casual eye, but for those that love a statistic, McCloskey is omnipresent in those metrics. Here’s a whistle-stop tour of his 2026 Six Nations contribution.

The Bangor man made the most dominant contact collisions (18), was joint top in try assists (six) and turnovers won (eight), led Ireland in carries (74), offloads (eight), defenders beaten (20) and post-contact metres (105). He was shortlisted for the tournament player of the year, beaten by French wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey who scored a record shattering nine tries in five matches.

McCloskey was given his Ireland debut by Schmidt in 2016, against England at Twickenham, but the centre’s bent for offloading jarred somewhat with his coach’s game plan. The relationship never really recovered from the New Zealander’s post-match observation that the player needed to “take better care of the ball”.

He is a better player now than then, more attuned and perhaps judicious in his offloading. There’s so much more to his game too. Schmidt would appreciate the 2.0 version.

[ Gerry Thornley: Not too late for Joe Schmidt to rose-tint his Australian legacyOpens in new window ]

McCloskey’s relationship with Andy Farrell is altogether different; the question for some time now is who plays alongside the Ulsterman. He has become a focal point for Ireland’s attack, a player of influence commensurate to scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park in some Ireland displays.

Sam Prendergast will appreciate McCloskey’s presence, as will the Irish pack who run on to the positive gain-lines he creates. Ikitau has been described as having shoulders like concrete, with a sidestep and footwork that slices open defences. McCloskey is an artist, skills-wise, in the body of a doorman.

What’s not up for conjecture is what McCloskey and Ikitau have brought to bear for their respective teams at club and country. Their coming together is less likely to be an aside and instead found in the central narrative to the outcome.