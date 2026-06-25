Irish Glass Bottle site plans ‘key component of Dublin city’

Plans by the Irish Glass Bottle Consortium for 1,510 additional apartments have been lodged with Dublin City Council

Plans by the Irish Glass Bottle Consortium for 1,510 apartments in the “Coastal Quarter” on lands at the former Irish Glass Bottle site would transform a significant portion of the brownfield site “into a key component of Dublin city and deliver housing for a further 4,000 people”.

That is according to planning documentation lodged with Dublin City Council on behalf of the consortium’s development firm Pembroke Beach DAC, which is seeking permission for the scheme comprising six apartment blocks ranging in height from six to 18 storeys at Poolbeg West in Dublin 4.

Pembroke Beach DAC is a joint operation between developer Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group and Lioncor Developments. The 1,510 apartments are part of the regeneration plans for the former Irish Glass Bottle and Fabrizia sites that are to deliver 3,800 homes accommodating 8,000 people and nearly one million square feet of commercial space when complete.

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The scheme will have 753 one-bedroom units, 636 two-bedroom units, 93 three-bedroom units and 28 studios.

Along with the apartments, the scheme will deliver supporting facilities, including a community hub, creche, healthcare facility, artists’ studios, retail and neighbourhood service units.

A planning report lodged by Tom Phillips + Associates for the applicant said: “The proposal is not a stand-alone project but forms part of a co-ordinated, plan-led regeneration strategy of metropolitan and national importance.”

The report said that the proposals would deliver a high-density, sustainable, and well-designed urban neighbourhood with excellent residential amenity and provide critical housing supply in a strategically important location.

Tom Phillips + Associates noted that Pembroke Beach DAC has already secured planning permission for 1,470 residential units across the Glass Bottle site across multiple phases, alongside commercial office development, community uses, and a hotel.

The planning report said that progressing the new 1,510 units, alongside the 1,470 already permitted, will ensure that Glass Bottle can continue to contribute significantly to the city’s housing supply into the next decade.